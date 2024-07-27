Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALSN. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 8,975.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 307.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 237.4% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $87.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.69 and a 200 day moving average of $73.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.44 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 54.59%. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.63.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

