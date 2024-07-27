Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,139. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.57.

Hubbell Stock Up 3.2 %

Hubbell stock opened at $367.09 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $248.37 and a twelve month high of $429.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $379.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $378.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

