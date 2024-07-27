Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,623 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,398,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,349,000 after buying an additional 183,234 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,577,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,268,000 after purchasing an additional 137,169 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,081,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,960,000 after purchasing an additional 474,758 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,840,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,637,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,531,000 after buying an additional 263,061 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $33.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.42. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 69.87%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

