Shell Asset Management Co. Has $402,000 Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ExlService by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of ExlService by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of ExlService by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 207,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Trading Up 0.6 %

EXLS opened at $34.60 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. ExlService had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $436.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.81 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ExlService news, EVP Narasimha Kini sold 14,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $493,867.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Narasimha Kini sold 14,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $493,867.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 14,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $462,291.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,807.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,587 shares of company stock valued at $4,438,140 in the last ninety days. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

About ExlService

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

