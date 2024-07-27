Shell Asset Management Co. Has $750,000 Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 103.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,530,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $167.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.24 and a 1-year high of $214.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.75.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

