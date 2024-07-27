Shell Asset Management Co. Has $801,000 Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ONTO. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Insider Transactions at Onto Innovation

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $317,112.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,627.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Trading Down 0.2 %

ONTO stock opened at $188.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 67.21 and a beta of 1.39. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.58 and a 1 year high of $238.93.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.