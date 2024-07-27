Shell Asset Management Co. Has $857,000 Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,479 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 58.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,938 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 193,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,774,000 after acquiring an additional 90,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.20.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $138.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.99. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $170.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.40.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

