Shell Asset Management Co. Has $934,000 Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 153.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 390.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 32,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 25,958 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 563.1% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $381,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.47.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $54.33 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.33.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

