Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,666 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in UGI were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in UGI by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,897,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $661,669,000 after purchasing an additional 625,128 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in UGI by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,746,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,962,000 after buying an additional 45,630 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,502,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,554,000 after acquiring an additional 130,010 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,034,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 5.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,121,000 after purchasing an additional 83,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

UGI Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:UGI opened at $24.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.12 and a beta of 1.13. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.99.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.32. UGI had a positive return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. UGI’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently -365.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UGI has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

