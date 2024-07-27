Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 1,252.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Donaldson by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $2,668,472.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,710.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $74.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.91. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $78.03.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $927.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.84 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 33.44%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

