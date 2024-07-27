Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 2,179 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $87.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.52 and a 200 day moving average of $74.31. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.59 and a 1-year high of $88.51.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.61 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $775,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,632.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $775,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,045.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

