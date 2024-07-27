Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 2,569 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 68.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 131,600.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 719.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 516,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,753,000 after purchasing an additional 453,477 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 604.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 80,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 68,925 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in AppLovin by 85.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $235,159.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 448,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,493,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $235,159.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 448,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,493,631.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,857,726 shares of company stock worth $1,489,251,374. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APP has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.72.

AppLovin Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:APP opened at $77.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $91.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.93.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

