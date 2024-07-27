Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 175 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 12,348.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 91,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 91,134 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 250.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 14,043 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $950,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 11,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $649,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $122.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $104.26 and a 52 week high of $145.17.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.92. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 17.33%.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In other news, EVP Michelle A. O'hara purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,497 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,952,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo purchased 215 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,094.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,604.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $430,207. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Further Reading

