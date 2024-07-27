Shell Asset Management Co. Takes $412,000 Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,029,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,242,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Insmed by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,211,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,870,000 after buying an additional 927,040 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,891,000. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,551,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on INSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Insmed from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Insmed from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Insmed from $39.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Insmed from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Insmed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

In related news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $129,591.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,406.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Insmed news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 11,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $280,748.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,618.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $129,591.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,406.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,842 shares of company stock worth $13,762,062. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Insmed stock opened at $74.54 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $78.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.07. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.17) EPS. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

