Short Interest in Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Decreases By 85.6%

Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 85.6% from the June 30th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Abrdn Healthcare Investors Price Performance
Shares of HQH stock remained flat at $18.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 128,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,059. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average is $17.05.
Abrdn Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.67%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Abrdn Healthcare Investors
Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Abrdn Healthcare Investors
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.