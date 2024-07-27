Short Interest in Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Decreases By 85.6%

Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 85.6% from the June 30th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of HQH stock remained flat at $18.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 128,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,059. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average is $17.05.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Abrdn Healthcare Investors

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQH. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

