Short Interest in ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Increases By 32.5%

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the June 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ArrowMark Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ BANX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.21. The company had a trading volume of 18,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,282. ArrowMark Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average is $18.55.

ArrowMark Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%.

Institutional Trading of ArrowMark Financial

About ArrowMark Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ArrowMark Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 229,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial during the first quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial during the second quarter valued at about $264,000. 24.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

