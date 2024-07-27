Short Interest in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Rises By 75.5%

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a growth of 75.5% from the June 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 631,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

NASDAQ:BLBD traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.87. The company had a trading volume of 356,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,809. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.58. Blue Bird has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. Blue Bird had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 154.10%. The business had revenue of $345.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blue Bird will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blue Bird news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 5,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $235,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,186,636.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 220.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.42.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

