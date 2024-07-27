Short Interest in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Decreases By 69.6%

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 69.6% from the June 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BCTXW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.21. 13,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,801. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $3.30.

Get BriaCell Therapeutics alerts:

About BriaCell Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

See Also

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.

Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.