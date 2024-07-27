Short Interest in CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC) Drops By 68.7%

CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decline of 68.7% from the June 30th total of 69,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert N. Wilson acquired 8,443 shares of CalciMedica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $27,270.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 258,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,305.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get CalciMedica alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CalciMedica

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CalciMedica stock. BML Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. CalciMedica accounts for 0.4% of BML Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. BML Capital Management LLC owned about 1.49% of CalciMedica worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

CalciMedica Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CALC traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,999. CalciMedica has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.78.

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CalciMedica will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CALC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of CalciMedica in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Singular Research raised CalciMedica to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on CalciMedica from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CALC

CalciMedica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for illnesses caused by inflammatory and immunologic processes and direct cellular damage. The company's lead product candidate comprises Auxora, an intravenous formulated small molecule calcium release-activated (CRAC) channel inhibitors, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute pancreatitis, asparaginase induced pancreatic toxicity, and acute kidney injury, as well as severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CalciMedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalciMedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.