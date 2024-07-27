Short Interest in Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Declines By 69.2%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Performance

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.92. 9,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,105. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.95 and its 200 day moving average is $103.05. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1 year low of $64.64 and a 1 year high of $134.60.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmology and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmology segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases, such as ametropia (refraction), cataracts, glaucoma, and renital disorders.

