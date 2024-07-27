Short Interest in Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Declines By 69.2%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Performance
Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.92. 9,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,105. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.95 and its 200 day moving average is $103.05. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1 year low of $64.64 and a 1 year high of $134.60.
Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile
