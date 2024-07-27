Short Interest in China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Expands By 163.9%

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,083,500 shares, a growth of 163.9% from the June 30th total of 8,745,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,914,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

China Tower Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CHWRF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.11. 9,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,119. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11. China Tower has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.14.

China Tower Company Profile

China Tower Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication tower infrastructure services in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the construction, maintenance, and operation of base station ancillary facilities, such as telecommunications towers and public network coverage in high-speed railways and subways, and large-scale indoor distributed antenna systems.

