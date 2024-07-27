Short Interest in China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Expands By 163.9%

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,083,500 shares, a growth of 163.9% from the June 30th total of 8,745,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,914,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.
China Tower Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CHWRF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.11. 9,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,119. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11. China Tower has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.14.
China Tower Company Profile
