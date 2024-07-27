Short Interest in CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Decreases By 80.8%

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,400 shares, a decline of 80.8% from the June 30th total of 799,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

CLP Stock Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS CLPHY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.47. 48,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,676. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18. CLP has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $8.83.

CLP Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0726 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

CLP Company Profile

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India Thailand, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

