Short Interest in Delphax Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLPX) Drops By 65.4%

Delphax Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLPX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 65.4% from the June 30th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Delphax Technologies Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DLPX remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Friday. Delphax Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.
About Delphax Technologies
