Short Interest in Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Declines By 23.7%

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,300 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the June 30th total of 222,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Dowa Price Performance

OTCMKTS DWMNF remained flat at $36.24 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.99. Dowa has a 1-year low of $35.85 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

About Dowa

Dowa Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the environmental management and recycling, nonferrous metals, electronic materials, metal processing, and heat treatment businesses worldwide. The company's Environmental Management & Recycling segment offers intermediate waste treatment, controlled landfilling, and soil remediation services; metal, household appliance, and automobile recycling services; consulting on environmental matters; and environmental logistics services.

