Short Interest in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Decreases By 79.2%

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,500 shares, a decrease of 79.2% from the June 30th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

GeoVax Labs Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:GOVX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 264,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,575. GeoVax Labs has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that GeoVax Labs will post -7.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeoVax Labs

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GeoVax Labs stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in GeoVax Labs, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GOVX Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,626,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 91.38% of GeoVax Labs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOVX shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised GeoVax Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of GeoVax Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

Featured Stories

