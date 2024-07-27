Short Interest in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Decreases By 79.2%

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,500 shares, a decrease of 79.2% from the June 30th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
GeoVax Labs Trading Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ:GOVX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 264,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,575. GeoVax Labs has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38.
GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that GeoVax Labs will post -7.41 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeoVax Labs
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOVX shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised GeoVax Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of GeoVax Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on GeoVax Labs
GeoVax Labs Company Profile
GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GeoVax Labs
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.