Short Interest in Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF) Rises By 500.0%

Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Harvia Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HRVFF remained flat at C$19.30 during trading on Friday. Harvia Oyj has a one year low of C$19.30 and a one year high of C$19.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.30.

Harvia Oyj Company Profile

Harvia Oyj manufactures and distributes traditional, steam, and infrared saunas. It provides electric and wood burning heaters, as well as combi heaters with steam; bathroom and indoor saunas; backyard paradise and sauna interior solutions; doors and glass products; hot tubs; control units; infrared cabins, controls, and heating devices; steam rooms, SPA modules, and steam generators; and water purifying solutions.

