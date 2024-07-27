Short Interest in HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLPMF) Increases By 200.0%

HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLPMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

HELLENiQ ENERGY Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HLPMF remained flat at $8.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. HELLENiQ ENERGY has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $9.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.51.

About HELLENiQ ENERGY

HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the energy sector primarily in Greece, the Southeastern Europe, and the East Mediterranean. The company operates through Refining, Supply and Trading; Marketing; Production and Trading of Petrochemicals; Electricity Generation & Trading and Natural Gas; Exploration and Production of Hydrocarbons; and Electromobility segments.

