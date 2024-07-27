Short Interest in Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Decreases By 83.3%

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HKMPY remained flat at $49.33 during midday trading on Friday. 48 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.11. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $42.23 and a 1-year high of $56.63.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

