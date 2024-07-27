Short Interest in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Increases By 55.0%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the June 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBANP stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.42. 34,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,859. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.43. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $19.92.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2813 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

About Huntington Bancshares

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated ( NASDAQ:HBANP Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

