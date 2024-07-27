Short Interest in Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Declines By 81.7%

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the June 30th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hypera Stock Up 7.8 %

HYPMY stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.36. 855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,245. Hypera has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $9.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.04.

Get Hypera alerts:

Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $368.97 million for the quarter.

Hypera Company Profile

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, Max Sulid, milgamma, Mioflex A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, Pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hypera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.