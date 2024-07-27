Short Interest in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Drops By 33.6%

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 724,000 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the June 30th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 981,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $50.84. 519,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,239. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $51.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average of $50.35.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1865 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.
Institutional Trading of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
