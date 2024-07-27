Short Interest in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Drops By 33.6%

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 724,000 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the June 30th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 981,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $50.84. 519,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,239. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $51.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average of $50.35.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1865 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USIG. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

