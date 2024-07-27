Short Interest in Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Rises By 178.9%

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNYGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,700 shares, a growth of 178.9% from the June 30th total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 334,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:KKPNY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.96. 113,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,731. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67. Koninklijke KPN has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $4.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

