Short Interest in Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) Decreases By 23.8%

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the June 30th total of 90,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 760,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leafly

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leafly stock. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Cohanzick Management LLC owned about 1.33% of Leafly at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

Leafly Price Performance

Leafly stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,755. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.82. Leafly has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Leafly ( NASDAQ:LFLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.05 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.80) earnings per share.

Separately, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Leafly from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

About Leafly

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

