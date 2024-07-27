Short Interest in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Drops By 22.9%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 464,600 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the June 30th total of 602,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 546,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LexinFintech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,424,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 199,824 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 38.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245 shares during the last quarter.

LexinFintech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 956,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,613. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.51 million, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53. LexinFintech has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $3.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.80.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

