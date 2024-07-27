Short Interest in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Declines By 25.9%

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the June 30th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Lixte Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIXT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 9,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,992. The company has a market cap of $5.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.21. Lixte Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $4.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55.

Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Lixte Biotechnology Company Profile

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to design novel compounds for serious common diseases. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

