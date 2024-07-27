Short Interest in Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Rises By 397.8%

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, an increase of 397.8% from the June 30th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Severn Trent Stock Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS STRNY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,417. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.09. Severn Trent has a 52 week low of $27.39 and a 52 week high of $35.79.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Severn Trent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8434 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $0.54. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.04%.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.