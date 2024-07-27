Short Interest in Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Rises By 397.8%

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, an increase of 397.8% from the June 30th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Severn Trent Stock Up 0.3 %
OTCMKTS STRNY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,417. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.09. Severn Trent has a 52 week low of $27.39 and a 52 week high of $35.79.
Severn Trent Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8434 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $0.54. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.04%.
About Severn Trent
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.
