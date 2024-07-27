Short Interest in Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Grows By 133.3%

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Siemens Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Siemens Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

About Siemens Energy

Shares of SMNEY stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.45. 150,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,768. Siemens Energy has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $30.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.58.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

