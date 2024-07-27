Short Interest in Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Decreases By 22.5%

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the June 30th total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sono-Tek Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOTK remained flat at $3.85 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,486. Sono-Tek has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $6.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50 and a beta of -0.27.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 million. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Equities analysts expect that Sono-Tek will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sono-Tek

About Sono-Tek

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sono-Tek stock. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Sono-Tek Co. ( NASDAQ:SOTK Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 89,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.57% of Sono-Tek as of its most recent SEC filing. 47.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

