Short Interest in Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Increases By 607.1%

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 607.1% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Steppe Gold Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:STPGF remained flat at $0.46 during trading on Friday. Steppe Gold has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.49.
Steppe Gold Company Profile
