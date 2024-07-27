Short Interest in Taiga Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:TAIMF) Decreases By 65.2%

Taiga Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:TAIMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 65.2% from the June 30th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.0 days.

Taiga Motors Stock Performance

TAIMF stock remained flat at $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22. Taiga Motors has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.55.

Taiga Motors Company Profile

Taiga Motors Corporation engages in the research and development, design, production, marketing, and distribution of electric powersports vehicles. It offers electric snowmobiles under the Nomad Utility, Atlas Crossover, and Ekko Mountain brand names, and personal watercraft under the Orca Sport, Orca Performance, and Orca Carbon brands.

