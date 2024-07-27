Short Interest in Taiga Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:TAIMF) Decreases By 65.2%

Taiga Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:TAIMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 65.2% from the June 30th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.0 days.
Taiga Motors Stock Performance
TAIMF stock remained flat at $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22. Taiga Motors has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.55.
Taiga Motors Company Profile
