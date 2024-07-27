Short Interest in The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL) Declines By 78.7%

The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 78.7% from the June 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Price Performance

Shares of Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,197. Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.96.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.2891 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. This is a positive change from Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th.

About Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061

