Short Interest in TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) Drops By 24.9%

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,200 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the June 30th total of 451,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TOP Financial Group Stock Performance

TOP stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,039. TOP Financial Group has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $7.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average is $2.71.

TOP Financial Group Company Profile

TOP Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and the provision of brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services.

