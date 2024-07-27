Short Interest in TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) Drops By 24.9%

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,200 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the June 30th total of 451,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
TOP Financial Group Stock Performance
TOP stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,039. TOP Financial Group has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $7.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average is $2.71.
TOP Financial Group Company Profile
