Short Interest in TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Declines By 85.2%

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decrease of 85.2% from the June 30th total of 167,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TransCode Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ RNAZ traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,124,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,887. TransCode Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $128.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02.

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. Equities analysts anticipate that TransCode Therapeutics will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RNAZ Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.84% of TransCode Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of TransCode Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

