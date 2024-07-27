Short Interest in TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSIW) Expands By 146.2%

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 146.2% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TriSalus Life Sciences Price Performance

TLSIW traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.60. 6,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,535. TriSalus Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 397,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 34,067 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TriSalus Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in TriSalus Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000.

TriSalus Life Sciences Company Profile

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

