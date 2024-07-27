Short Interest in Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Rises By 49.1%

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 929,300 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the June 30th total of 623,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 844.8 days.

TSGTF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.00. 502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.67. Tsingtao Brewery has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $9.02.

About Tsingtao Brewery

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

