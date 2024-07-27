Short Interest in Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) Decreases By 24.6%

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the June 30th total of 22,800 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 126,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ucommune International Price Performance

UK stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.89. 97,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,400. Ucommune International has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.31.

Ucommune International Company Profile

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

