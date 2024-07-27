Short Interest in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Expands By 43.8%

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,940,000 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the June 30th total of 4,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

VERX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vertex from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Vertex in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on Vertex from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $56,715,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,054,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,875,976.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vertex during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Vertex during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Vertex during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vertex during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VERX stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $38.88. 896,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 972.00, a PEG ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.69. Vertex has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $40.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day moving average is $30.80.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $156.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.50 million. Vertex had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 18.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

