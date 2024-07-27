Short Interest in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Drops By 31.7%

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 403,000 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the June 30th total of 590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 267,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vincerx Pharma stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Free Report) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,575 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.12% of Vincerx Pharma worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 44.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VINC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.68. 111,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,205. The company has a market cap of $20.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01. Vincerx Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $9.37.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.
Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.
