Short Interest in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP) Declines By 89.6%

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 89.6% from the June 30th total of 111,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NASDAQ WAFDP traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $16.43. The company had a trading volume of 27,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,095. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.60. WaFd has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $17.60.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.3047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%.
WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.
