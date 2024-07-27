Short Interest in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP) Expands By 175.0%

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

XOMA Stock Performance

XOMAP stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. XOMA has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $26.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.19.

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.5391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.